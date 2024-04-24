Bfsg LLC Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded up $4.61 on Wednesday, reaching $635.49. 1,374,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,610. The stock has a market cap of $177.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $641.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

