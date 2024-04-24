Bfsg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.18. 206,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,165. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.72 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.79.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

