Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $8.14 or 0.00012242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $66.95 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008743 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001557 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,395.96 or 0.99904271 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011919 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00104468 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,645,982 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,638,415.51123312 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.86406264 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 444 active market(s) with $41,574,947.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

