Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $114.09 million and $51.60 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00058751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00022098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.