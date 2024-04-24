ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 0.4%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $897.63 and last traded at $898.04. 274,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,236,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $901.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $352.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $957.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $800.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,811,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ASML by 8.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 26.6% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 106.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

