WAX Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.25 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, WAX has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $227.26 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,174,937,893 coins and its circulating supply is 3,440,657,934 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,174,730,657.072727 with 3,440,450,252.0490003 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06525154 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $5,774,631.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

