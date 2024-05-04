Royal Bank of Canada Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $140.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.08.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock traded down $20.76 on Friday, hitting $115.33. 13,956,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.23 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

