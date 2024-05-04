Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXRH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.30.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.61. 1,640,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,599. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

