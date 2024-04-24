Argus Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $39.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $36.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. 2,047,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

