60,299 Shares in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Bfsg LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFLV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.