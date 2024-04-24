3,764 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Arista Networks by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Arista Networks by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,119. The company has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.29 and its 200-day moving average is $246.19.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,227 shares of company stock valued at $95,828,875. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

