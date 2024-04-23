Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,549 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,832,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,085,000 after purchasing an additional 741,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,577,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,218,000 after purchasing an additional 531,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $577.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Further Reading

