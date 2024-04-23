SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $10.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,199.46. 83,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,665. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,574.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,269.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,172.11.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

