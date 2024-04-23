RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,664,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $131.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.69. The stock has a market cap of $769.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.96 and a twelve month high of $140.69.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

