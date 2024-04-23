RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $102.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.