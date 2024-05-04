Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.92 and last traded at $61.41. 93,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 404,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 42,771 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

