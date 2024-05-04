Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 262,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 162,395 shares.The stock last traded at $197.43 and had previously closed at $191.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17,142.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,656,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,548,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

