ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Lowered by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 447,308 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

