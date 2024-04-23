Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Portmeirion Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Portmeirion Group stock opened at GBX 233.56 ($2.88) on Tuesday. Portmeirion Group has a 52-week low of GBX 200.17 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 515.75 ($6.37). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 246.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. The company has a market capitalization of £32.67 million, a P/E ratio of 670.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32.
About Portmeirion Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Portmeirion Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- IMAX: How It’s Still Cashing In on the Movie Business
Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.