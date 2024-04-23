Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Portmeirion Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Portmeirion Group stock opened at GBX 233.56 ($2.88) on Tuesday. Portmeirion Group has a 52-week low of GBX 200.17 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 515.75 ($6.37). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 246.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. The company has a market capitalization of £32.67 million, a P/E ratio of 670.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32.

About Portmeirion Group

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

