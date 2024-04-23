Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $290.19 million and $6.43 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00057823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00022336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,115,563,990 coins and its circulating supply is 857,696,732 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

