Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.0 million-$203.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.8 million. Calix also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.03-0.09 EPS.
Calix Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:CALX opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. Calix has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.65.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on CALX
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calix
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.