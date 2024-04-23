Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $205.00

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 16177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.45 ($1.12).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of £51.39 million, a PE ratio of 4,525.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.60.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is 45,000.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

