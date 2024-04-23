Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 81 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 target price (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LULU stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $366.08. 1,201,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.93 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

