Ladder Capital (LADR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ladder Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

NYSE LADR opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 64.38, a quick ratio of 64.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.63.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

