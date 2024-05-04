Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TILE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ TILE traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 794,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,721. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. Interface has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,614,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after buying an additional 1,426,749 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Interface by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 165,536 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth $2,024,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 140,521 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

