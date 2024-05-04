Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

KOP stock traded down $8.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. 328,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,553. Koppers has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,080 shares in the company, valued at $17,288,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,288,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $186,991.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,908.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 29.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 104,590 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 617.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

