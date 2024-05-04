HC Wainwright Cuts Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Price Target to $8.00

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SCLX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 380,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,615. Scilex has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. Analysts expect that Scilex will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
