HC Wainwright Cuts Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Price Target to $8.00

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Scilex Price Performance

Shares of SCLX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 380,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,615. Scilex has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. Analysts expect that Scilex will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

About Scilex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scilex by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

