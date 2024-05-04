NextCure’s (NXTC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 422.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NextCure Price Performance

NASDAQ NXTC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 108,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,251. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. NextCure has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.54.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextCure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NextCure by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 372,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NextCure in the first quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

