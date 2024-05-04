Venom (VENOM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $607.73 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Venom has a market cap of $607.73 million and $3.98 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venom has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Venom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venom Coin Profile

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.32176292 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $6,084,840.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

