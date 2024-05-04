Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Shares of JHG stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,822. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $33.25.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

