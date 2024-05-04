ICON (ICX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.41 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. ICON has a market cap of $229.41 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 994,167,154 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 992,403,169.1013004 with 992,387,744.3809621 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22466688 USD and is up 4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $3,757,945.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.