Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Cut to $21.50 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Cowen from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OWL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

OWL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,892,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,258. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 179.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $126,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 10.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 55,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after buying an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

