Steem Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $138.64 million and approximately $24.24 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,170.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.48 or 0.00736860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00129986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00042934 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00055565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.61 or 0.00195683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00103271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 461,123,375 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

