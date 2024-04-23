Insider Selling: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) President Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,666,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,868,651. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

