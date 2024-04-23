Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,420 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 438,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,365,092,000 after buying an additional 415,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,040,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,226,109,000 after buying an additional 90,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after buying an additional 1,253,173 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.18. 7,847,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,261. The stock has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average is $143.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

