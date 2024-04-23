Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $37.38 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.0 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $491.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $452.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.03. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

