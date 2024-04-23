The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,678 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $246,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,208 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.53. 4,705,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,638,274. The stock has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.53 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.51 and its 200 day moving average is $207.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.71.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

