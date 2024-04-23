Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $395,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.64. 49,149,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,307,734. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $240.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.