Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HBANP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. 22,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,056. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
