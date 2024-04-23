GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $8.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.78.

GDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 301.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 22.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDRX opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.59 million. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

