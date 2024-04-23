Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 60,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,775,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FUTY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. 121,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.55. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

