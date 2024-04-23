Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $323,000 Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IDV stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 437,966 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

