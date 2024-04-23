California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 828,066 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,433,112 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 828,066 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Uber Technologies worth $272,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $272,625,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $187,111,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $416,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,471,715. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

