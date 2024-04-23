Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after buying an additional 86,698 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,152,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.44. The stock had a trading volume of 43,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,977. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $133.13 and a 12 month high of $196.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.32.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

