Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,393,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,882,000 after purchasing an additional 214,283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after buying an additional 569,495 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,365,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 271,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 299,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares in the last quarter.

FLQM traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 73,847 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

