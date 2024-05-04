Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Raised by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,748. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

