Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,958 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 19,454.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,860,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,531,000 after buying an additional 334,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after buying an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

Chubb stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,355. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

