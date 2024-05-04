Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMOM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMOM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.80. 46,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,127. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $858.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

