Amalgamated Bank Sells 40,533 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,533 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $97,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.03. 28,021,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,548,303. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $457.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

