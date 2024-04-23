76,425 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

